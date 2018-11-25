WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shelling exchange injures dozens in Aleppo, kills nine in Idlib
Syrian regime shelling has killed at least nine people in Idlib, according to a monitor. Regime media says militant shells have wounded dozens in Aleppo.
Shelling exchange injures dozens in Aleppo, kills nine in Idlib
In this photo released by the Syrian regime's news agency SANA, a woman receives treatment at a hospital following a suspected poison gas attack on her town of al Khalidiya, in Aleppo, Syria, November 24, 2018. / AP
November 25, 2018

Shell fire wounded dozens of people in Syria's Aleppo, causing choking, regime media said on Saturday, and a war monitor said regime shelling killed nine people in the opposition and rebel-held Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the two women and seven children were killed in Jarjanaz village in Idlib province, where Russia and Turkey have agreed a buffer zone.

The UK-based Observatory also said shelling on Aleppo city, which in under regime control, wounded at least 32 people including six children, causing breathing difficulties.

Regime news agency SANA, citing a health official, said militants hit two districts of Aleppo with shells containing gases that caused 50 people to choke.

A witness outside al Razi hospital in Aleppo said the shelling caused dozens of injuries including among women and children.

Daesh counter-attacks

Meanwhile, counter-attacks by Daesh have killed at least 47 US-backed militants over two days as Daesh militants struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, the SOHR said on Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is largely made up of the YPG — the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. But it still enjoys large huge US support.

The SOHR said Daesh launched "three separate assaults" on Saturday.

Thirty nine Daesh militants have been killed — some in the ground clashes, others in air strikes — over the same period, the Observatory said. 

Idlib region

The deal to create the demilitarised zone staved off an army offensive against the Idlib region, including nearby parts of Aleppo and Hama provinces.

Intermittent exchanges of fire have broken out in northwest Syria since the agreement between Russia, a key ally of Damascus, and Turkey.

The UN says nearly three million people live in the northwest region and has warned against a battle to restore regime rule there.

Among an array of factions controlling Idlib, the dominant force is Tahrir al Sham, an alliance led by militants formerly linked to Al Qaeda.

Earlier this month, Moscow accused militants of trying to wreck the deal, while rebels accused the Syrian regime army and its allies of attacking the region. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us