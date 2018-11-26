TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Meeting of Saudi suspects in Turkey's Yalova 'linked' to Khashoggi body
Turkish prosecutor says Mansoor Othman Abahusain, one of 15 Saudi suspects who entered Turkey on October 2 when Jamal Khashoggi was killed, called Saudi citizen Mohammed Ahmed Alfaozan on October 1 regarding disposal of the writer's body.
Meeting of Saudi suspects in Turkey's Yalova 'linked' to Khashoggi body
Turkish police forensic experts and plainclothes police officers stand at the entrance of a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in the northwestern province of Yalova, Turkey, November 26, 2018. / Reuters
November 26, 2018

A Turkish prosecutor on Monday said the meeting between one of the suspects in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing and a Saudi resident in Turkey's Yalova province was believed to be linked to the disappearance of Khashoggi's body.

The prosecutor said Mansoor Othman Abahusain, one of 15 Saudi suspects who entered Turkey on October 2, when Khashoggi was killed, called Saudi citizen Mohammed Ahmed Alfaozan on October 1 regarding disposal or safekeeping of Khashoggi's body.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish police carried out inspections at a villa in the northwestern province of Yalova as part of investigation into the killing, Anadolu Agency reported. 

Police searched a villa in the Samanli village of the Termal district in Yalova, the agency said.

The police and and the gendarmerie took security measures around the two storey villa, even as the drone-backed search was assisted by sniffer dogs as well.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic reports from Yalova.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.     

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, weeks later the Saudi administration admitted he was killed there, blaming a rogue group of Saudi operatives.

Turkish authorities have also previously carried out inspections at the kingdom's consulate and the consul general's residence in Istanbul. 

Reuters had reported last month that investigators widened their search to Yalova and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul for the remains of the journalist.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us