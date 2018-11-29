WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Critics have argued that reforms allowing Australian intelligence officers operating abroad to be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.
Australian spies eye licence to use force
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
November 29, 2018

Australian spies operating overseas will have more leeway to use force, including lethal force, under legal reforms put forward by the conservative government on Thursday.

Under the proposals, intelligence officers operating abroad for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) would be able to "use reasonable force" well beyond situations of self-defence.

The measures would allow spies to use firearms more readily, as well as restrain or detain anyone posing a risk to their operations.

Officers and agents - a tradecraft term for any informant or operative - will also be allowed to use force to protect bystanders or hostages.

Justifying the reforms, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne cited a "more complex" world and "new circumstances unforeseen" when current rules were forged a decade and a half ago.

Those rules allow intelligence officers to use force to defend only themselves, other staff, or agents.

Leading Australian government lawyers had expressed concern that spies could break the law by defending bystanders in the course of operations.

The government tried to bat away allegations the reforms amounted to a licence for spies to operate like paramilitary special forces.

"ASIS does not have, nor is it seeking, an offensive armed capability," the government said in a statement to parliament Thursday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us