Venezuela has handed over administrative control of two schools linked to the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) in the country's capital to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Turkey's ambassador to Caracas, Sevki Mutevellioglu, in a statement said, "I see this agreement as being a tremendous success for the two countries. Maarif Foundation will set an example not only in Venezuela but also in Latin America on providing proper and quality education."

The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, aiming to administer overseas schools linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

The move comes ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Venezuela.

Erdogan who is currently in Argentina attending the G20 summit will make an official state visit to Venezuela and Paraguay on December 2-3.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

The group is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey's government has called on other countries to clamp down on all Gulen-linked NGO's and institutions with President Erdogan saying that FETO is using these schools and institutions abroad to recruit and groom militants rather than serve the needs of the people.