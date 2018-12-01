In pictures: mayhem in Paris
In pictures: mayhem in ParisFrench police have fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to disperse "yellow-vest" protesters in a third weekend of nationwide unrest against high living costs that pose one of the gravest challenges of Emmanuel Macron's presidency.
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes in Paris. / Reuters
December 1, 2018

Police and anti-government protesters clashed near the Champs-Elysees and in other parts of central Paris on Saturday with demonstrators paint at riot police who responded with tear gas.

The clashes came as thousands took part in a third weekend of "yellow vest" protests which have morphed from anger over fuel taxes into a broader anti-government movement.

Authorities said over 200 people were arrested and 65 people were injured, including 16 of the 5,000 police officers mobilised for the protests.

Here is a glimpse of the Saturday's violent protests.

