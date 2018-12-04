Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was greeted by a special welcoming ceremony arranged by Cilia Flores de Maduro, wife of the Venezuelan president, during her visit to Venezuela on Monday.

The National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela, better known around the globe as 'El Sistema,' conducted a concert in the first lady's honour at the ceremony.

The world-renowned youth orchestra performed some of the most well known Turkish classical music scores like "Uskudar'a Gider Iken" and "Sari Gelin" as well as the Turkish National Anthem.

President Erdogan and the first lady visited Venezuela after the G20 summit, which took place over the weekend.

President Erdogan expressed his will to build strong relations with Venezuela during his visit and expressed hope that high-level visits "will increasingly continue."

El Sistema was launched by economist, composer and conductor Jose Antonio Abreu in 1975.

Designed as a program in classical music for young kids from impoverished backgrounds, El Sistema, 35 years after its inception, is a world-acclaimed program which has reached over 800,000 students from around the globe.