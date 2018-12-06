WORLD
2 MIN READ
Irish Senate approves bill banning Israeli settlement goods
Ireland is set to become the first EU country to impose a ban on the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied territories of Palestine should a new bill passed by its upper house of parliament be approved by the lower house.
Irish Senate approves bill banning Israeli settlement goods
The sun shines on Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland on November 24, 2017. / Reuters
December 6, 2018

Ireland’s Senate, or upper house of parliament, on Wednesday approved a bill that criminalises the import and trade of goods and services originating in Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

The draft bill passed the committee stage last week.

While the Irish government opposes the bill, it will be enacted if it is approved by the lower house of parliament.

If this occurs, Ireland will be the first EU country to impose such a ban on Israeli settlements.

"We will enact this vital bill with great support," Senator Frances Black wrote on social media.

In a statement earlier, Black also emphasised that the bill is a minimum requirement for being an EU country that is committed to justice and human rights.

The Israeli embassy in Dublin has condemned the bill, calling it "populist” and “dangerous".

The Irish Senate voted 25-20 in July to advance the bill, which would criminalise trade with Israeli settlements, including those built in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

According to the draft law, anyone importing or attempting to import from the settlements would be committing a crime punishable by up to five years in prison or a 250,000 euro fine.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us