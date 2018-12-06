TÜRKİYE
AK Party will carry out eco-friendly election campaign, Erdogan says
“Starting from the 2019 election campaign period, we are abandoning all methods that cause visual and audio pollution,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says during a meeting with provincial AK Party officials.
President of Turkey and governing Justice and Development (AK) Party chair Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the AK Party's extended provincial heads meeting at party headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey on December 6, 2018. / AA
December 6, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in capital Ankara on Thursday announced starting with the 2019 local election campaign the governing party will no longer use propaganda tools creating noise and visual pollution.

"There is no need for it today. Old campaign methods have been polluting our cities," Erdogan said.

Starting with the 2019 election campaign, party officials across the country will only be allowed to hang flags and banners at the party's offices and visual pollution will not be tolerated, Erdogan added.

Instead, the party will concentrate on effectively using the internet and social media to attract more voters, Erdogan said.

Erdogan also announced that party buses which tour cities and towns during the election campaign will now be only out on the streets on prescheduled and limited hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
