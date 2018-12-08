WORLD
3 MIN READ
CPJ warns journalists covering 'yellow vest' protests of safety risk
As France braces for another wave of potentially violent "yellow vest" protests over the weekend, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a safety advisory for journalists who want to be on the field in France and Belgium.
CPJ warns journalists covering 'yellow vest' protests of safety risk
A protester waves the French flag during a rally in Paris on December 1 against a proposed fuel tax hike. Journalists covering the unrest across France and Belgium are at risk of being attacked and injured. / AFP
December 8, 2018

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has warned journalists covering "yellow vest" demonstrations to be prepared for safety risks ahead of fresh protests that authorities fear could turn violent once again. 

The US-based NGO published a what-to-do list in moments of tear gas use and aggression.

The guideline advised journalists "to have full battery on their cell phones," "wear clothing and footwear that allow you to move swiftly" and "always plan an evacuation route."

According to the CPJ, a journalistcovering the events in Paris told the committee that the majority of protestors are non-threatening, but the tension increased when the police started cracking down protestors.

The "yellow vest" demonstrations began November 17 over the government plan to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline, but by the time French President Macron bowed in the aftermath of three weeks of violent protests and abandoned the new fuel tax, the protesters were demanding much more. 

The protests inspired demonstrations in Belgium as well, notably around fuel depots in the French-speaking south.

Paris is on high alert on Saturday with major security measures in place. Shops, museums, metro stations and the Tour Eiffel are due to close, while top-flight football matches and music shows were cancelled.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 8,000 police would be deployed in Paris alongside a dozen armoured vehicles for crowd control as part of "exceptional" measures to contain the risk of violence.

French police cracked on protesters with tear gas and water cannons during three weeks of protests that have left four people dead, hundreds injured and littered central Paris with burned cars and shattered windows. Hundreds of people were also arrested by security personnel.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us