TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Not migrants, but Europe's own shaking its security' - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the scenes of the Yellow Vest protesters show that Europe has failed on democracy, human rights, and freedom.
'Not migrants, but Europe's own shaking its security' - Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists in Istanbul, Turkey December 7, 2018. / Reuters
December 8, 2018

Showing concern over protests in three European countries, Turkey’s president said Europe's security and welfare is not being shaken by Muslims or immigrants, but by Europe's own people.

"The walls of security and welfare that they so cherished started to be shaken not by migrants or Muslims, but by their own citizens," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing a gathering in Istanbul.

Telling how he has been following coverage from Europe’s streets with concern, Erdogan said the scenes of the Yellow Vest protesters show that Europe has failed on democracy, human rights, and freedom.

He said he opposes both the chaos caused by the protesters and the disproportionate force used against them.

Some 700 people were arrested during protests in France on Saturday, with police using pepper spray on demonstrators.

Similar protests were also seen to the northeast, in Belgium and the Netherlands.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us