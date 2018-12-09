Yemen's Houthi delegates at talks underway in Sweden to try end their country's ruinous civil war reported progress on Saturday on the key issues of reopening the airport at the capital, Sanaa, and the implementation of an agreement reached earlier this week on the exchange of prisoners.

UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, struck a positive note, saying in a brief statement read to reporters that the two sides were demonstrating a "positive spirit" in the talks, held at a castle in the town of Rimbo, north of Stockholm.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from Rimbo, Sweden.

Yemen's four-year conflict, which has pushed the country to the brink of famine, pits the country's Houthi rebels, against Yemen's internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led coalition. The United Nations has long led a push to resolve the conflict but past attempts at constructive talks have led nowhere.

"The two parties are engaged in a serious and constructive way in discussing the details of confidence-building measures," Griffiths said. "We hope we will achieve progress during this round of consultations."

Also speaking on Saturday, the third day of the talks, rebel delegate Abdul Malik Al Hajri said enough progress has been made on the airport issue that some "positive results" could be announced as early as Sunday.

"There was a wide-ranging discussion yesterday and today on the re-opening of Sanaa airport and, God willing, there will be some positive results tomorrow on a comprehensive scenario for the reopening of Sanaa airport," he told a news conference.

He gave no details except that one proposal made by the rebels was for Sanaa-bound aircraft to stop at another city in the region for inspection before they proceed to the Yemeni capital. He suggested Amman, Jordan's capital, as a candidate for an inspection stopover.

The Houthis captured Sanaa in 2014, forcing the government into exile and plunging the impoverished Arab nation into civil war. With the Houthis in control of most of the country, a Saudi-led, US-backed coalition entered the war in March 2015 on the side President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government.

The Houthis now control the north of the country while the government side controls the south.

The war has killed tens of thousands and made Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis with 22 of its 29 million people in need of aid, according to the UN.

The airport in rebel-held Sanaa has been closed since August 2016 by order of the Saudi-led coalition, leaving the rebel-held north of Yemen heavily relying on the Red Sea port of Hodeida, which is controlled by the Houthis, for delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid and fuel supplies.

The two sides have for months been locked at a stalemated fight over Hodeida.

On the issue of the prisoner exchange, al Hajri said the rebels were prepared to release all of those they hold, provided the other side reciprocates.

The two sides, however, agreed on incremental releases, with 200 prisoners from each side being simultaneously released. He did not say when that would start.

UN officials have sought to downplay expectations from the talks in Sweden, saying they don't foresee rapid progress toward a political settlement but hope for at least minor steps that would help to address Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis and prepare a framework for further negotiations.

Abdul Majid al Hanash, another Houthi delegate, emphasised the importance of arriving at such a framework.

"In reality, what we came here for is to discuss the most important topics and that means agreeing on a framework for the political and security files," he told Saturday's news conference. "If put on the table, discussing these files will mean that we expect the battle and the war to end. This is the main objective."

'US wants to continue support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen'

The United States wants to continue support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's war and will remain engaged in efforts to combat Iranian influence and Islamist militancy in the Arab state, a State Department official said on Sunday.

Since the October 2 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, the U.S. administration has come under pressure at home over the nearly four-year-old conflict.

The Senate last month voted to advance a resolution to end US military support, which includes arms sales and intelligence sharing, for the Western-backed and Saudi-led coalition that intervened in 2015 against the Iranian-aligned Houthis to restore the internationally recognised government.

"There are pressures in our system ... to either withdraw from the conflict or discontinue our support of the coalition, which we are strongly opposed to on the administration side," said Timothy Lenderking, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs.

"We do believe that the support for the coalition is necessary. It sends a wrong message if we discontinue our support," he told a security forum in the United Arab Emirates.

The United States last month halted US refuelling of aircraft from the coalition, which has been blamed for air strikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Yemen.

The US official's reassurances of continued support comes as Sweden hosts the first UN-led peace talks in two years between the warring parties and as Gulf Arab leaders hold an annual summit in Riyadh on Sunday, expected to discuss the war.

Talking about the peace talks in Sweden, Lenderking said they were a "vital first step" in ending the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions facing starvation.

He said there were no illusions the process would be easy, but that there were signs of constructive talks and that Washington wants concrete results from the meetings focused on confidence-building measures and a transitional governing body.

"Looking down the road we seek a stable and unified Yemen that fosters rather than drains regional and global stability."

"There is no place in a future Yemen for an Iranian-backed threat to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and vital international economic quarters," he said, adding that the coalition was also combating al Qaeda and Daesh militants in Yemen.