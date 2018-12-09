WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian troops kill three suspected rebels in 18-hour-long Kashmir fighting
Indian forces fire warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters who were staging anti-India demonstrations and attemped tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the suspected rebels.
Indian troops kill three suspected rebels in 18-hour-long Kashmir fighting
An Indian policeman fires a tear gas shell towards protesters during clashes following the killing of six suspected militants, who according to local media were killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, in India-administered Kashmir's Shopian district November 25, 2018. / Reuters Archive
December 9, 2018

Indian officials say nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle has ended in the outskirts of India-administered Kashmir's main city after troops killed three suspected rebels.

Indian paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma says the three militants were killed Sunday in the outskirts of Srinagar. Two counterinsurgency police officials and a soldier are wounded.

Sharma says Indian troops had laid a siege around a neighbourhood on Saturday on a tip that militants were hiding there. 

The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the suspected rebels.

Indian forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. No one was immediately reported injured.

Disputed territory

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support rebel demands that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with the rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations.

Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us