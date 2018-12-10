WORLD
3 MIN READ
French President Macron meets union representatives after protests
President Emmanuel Macron is also set to address the country later in the day as he seeks to placate "yellow vest" anti-government protesters who wreaked havoc in Paris this weekend.
French President Macron meets union representatives after protests
French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, French Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy and French Minister of Labour Muriel Penicaud meet with representatives of trade unions, employers' organisations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on December 10, 2018. / Reuters
December 10, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron met union leaders and employers' groups on Monday before addressing the nation in the evening following increasingly violent and radicalized protests against his leadership. 

Leaders of employers' and workers' unions, both chambers of parliament and local elected officials have left after meeting with Macron to talk about the "yellow vests" crisis as the country awaits his first public statement since the latest wave of riots on Saturday.

'Deeply divided'

The president has drawn criticism for his silence in public over the violence in Paris with opponents accusing him of turning the Elysee Palace into a bunker. Ministers hope his address will placate the yellow vests, whose revolt poses the most formidable challenge to his 18-month administration to date.

"Our country is deeply divided, between those who see that globalisation has benefited them and others who can't make ends meet, who say ... globalisation is not an opportunity but a threat," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio.

"It is the president's role to unify the country."

The protests were born out of a backlash against the squeeze on the household budgets of hard-pressed middle class and blue-collar workers. But the movement has developed into a broader anti-Macron rebellion.

Mindful of France's deficit and not wanting to flout EU rules, Macron will have limited room to meet the yellow vests demands for a higher minimum wage, lower taxes, cheaper energy, and better retirement provisions.

The government's latest estimates are for a budget deficit of 2.8 percent in 2019, just below the EU's 3 percent cap - a target Macron has cast as critical to meet to cement his reformist credentials.

Le Maire reiterated his desire to accelerate tax cuts but suggested he was not in favour of reinstating a tax on wealth – known as the 'ISF' – that Macron narrowed when he came into office, and which earned him the tag "president of the rich".

"Does the ISF help reduce poverty, reduce our debts, reduce public spending? No. If you want to hunt for money, go knocking on the doors of digital tech companies," Le Maire said.

"It is time they paid a fair level of tax," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us