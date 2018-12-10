WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel says Oman will open its airspace to Israeli carrier
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said granted El Al permission to pass through its airspace during the Israeli leader's surprise visit to the country in October.
Israel says Oman will open its airspace to Israeli carrier
An El Al airlines Boeing 777-200 aircraft is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel on July 14, 2015. / Reuters Archive
December 10, 2018

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Oman will open its airspace to Israel's national airline.

The move appears to have no immediate practical effect as the carrier is barred from flying over Saudi Arabia. But it marks another sign of warming ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states.

Netanyahu told a gathering of Israeli ambassadors on Monday that Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said granted El Al permission to pass through its airspace during the Israeli leader's surprise visit to the country in October. 

The two states have no formal diplomatic relations.

Saudi Arabia broke a decades-long ban on the use of its airspace for flights to Israel last spring, when it allowed India's national carrier to transit its skies.

The kingdom's approval did not extend to El Al.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us