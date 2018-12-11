Israeli forces on Monday stormed the headquarters of Palestine's official news agency Wafa.

Journalists were tear-gassed while they were in their office located in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Illegal raids by Israeli forces led to clashes with Palestinian youths outside the Wafa offices.

Israel used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas to disperse the youth.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were shot with live ammunition, four injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and 32 others suffered from being tear-gassed.