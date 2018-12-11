WORLD
Israeli forces injure 38 Palestinians during raid in Occupied West Bank
Israel used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas.
Slingshot versus automatic assault rifles: Palestinians protested against the building of an illegal Jewish settlement in the village of Kafr Kaddum in Nablus, Occupied West Bank. Protesters responded to live ammunition with slingshots. / AA
December 11, 2018

Israeli forces on Monday stormed the headquarters of Palestine's official news agency Wafa.

Journalists were tear-gassed while they were in their office located in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Illegal raids by Israeli forces led to clashes with Palestinian youths outside the Wafa offices.

Israel used live ammunition, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas to disperse the youth. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were shot with live ammunition, four injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and 32 others suffered from being tear-gassed.

SOURCE:AA
