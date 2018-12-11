TÜRKİYE
Turkey in 'talks with UN' for Khashoggi probe
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara continues to talk with UN for international probe into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
Mevlut Cavusoglu says several foreign ministers at the recent G20 summit also agreed to jointly call for an international probe into Jamal Khashoggi's killing. / AA
December 11, 2018

Turkey is in talks with the United Nations regarding an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Last week, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said an international investigation was needed to determine who was responsible for the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

"Demands for an international investigation have started coming, we are continuing talks with the UN on this," Cavusoglu said, speaking at a news conference in Ankara.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in early October.

After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, Saudi Arabia admitted weeks later that he was killed there, blaming his death on a group of rogue Saudi operatives.

Following a royal decree, Riyadh dismissed five senior officials.

Global leaders interested in international probe

Cavusoglu said several foreign ministers at the recent G20 summit also agreed to jointly call for an international probe into the killing.

"Earlier the head of a commission and two investigators from Geneva called for an international probe. We've discussed the issue with the UN general secretary and the human rights commission chief."

Cavusoglu said the UN will be discussing international probe into Riyadh critic's murder at the Security Council.

He said Turkey is also planning to appeal to the UN to initiate the process, along with some other global leaders, including the Canadian prime minister. 

Riyadh's refusal to extradite suspects 'disappointing'

Earlier on Monday, Turkey's presidential communications director said, "Saudi Arabia's refusal to extradite the suspected killers of Khashoggi is very disappointing."

Fahrettin Altun said the world should seek justice for his case "under international law."

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia ruled out extraditing suspects in the murder to Turkey, with the country's Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir saying, "We don't extradite our citizens." 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
