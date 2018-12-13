WORLD
4 MIN READ
Jailed former Venezuela oil minister dies in state custody
The Venezuelan chief prosecutor's office says Nelson Martinez suffered from a serious and chronic illness that led to his death at a medical facility where he was undergoing treatment.
Jailed former Venezuela oil minister dies in state custody
Venezuela's Oil Minister Nelson Martinez talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 13, 2018

Nelson Martinez, the jailed former head of Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA who was arrested last year as part of anti-corruption purge, died in state custody Wednesday, authorities said.

The chief prosecutor's office said Martinez suffered from a serious and chronic illness that led to his death at a medical facility where he was undergoing treatment.

The death is likely to focus attention on the conditions in which authorities are holding key opponents and former government officials. Martinez died two months after a Caracas councilman, Fernando Alban, fell to his death from a high-rise police building in what the government classifies a suicide but which the opposition insists was murder.

Martinez, who also served as oil minister, was arrested last year along with dozens of other executives and officials as part of an anti-corruption purge at PDVSA led by socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

At the time, Venezuela's top prosecutor said Martinez conspired with another former PDVSA president, Eulogio del Pino, to embezzle state funds through unauthorized financing deals by PDVSA's US subsidiary, Citgo. Martinez headed the Houston-based Citgo between 2013 and 2017.

Rafael Ramirez, who was Martinez's boss before being pushed out himself as head of PDVSA, said his former colleague never wanted to assume leadership of the oil monopoly, knowing it would take a toll on his health after he underwent open heart surgery a few years back.

But Martinez was forced into taking the job by Maduro, Ramirez said in an interview, adding that he had personally informed the president of Martinez's heart problem.

"This death is Maduro's responsibility," said Ramirez, who angrily broke with the government last year amid accusations that he also was stealing from PDVSA. "The saddest thing is he didn't know why he was being held."

Corruption has long been rampant in Venezuela, which sits atop the world's largest petroleum reserves, but officials are rarely held accountable — a major irritant to citizens struggling to eat three meals a day amid widespread shortages and seven-digit inflation.

The US-educated Martinez, an industry veteran, was replaced at PDVSA by an army general with no previous experience in the oil sector.

Ramirez said the government tries to keep its jailed political opponents safe for fear of sparking an international outcry. But he said the dozens arrested as part of the oil industry purge last year, including five former Citgo executives with US passports, have mostly been forgotten and are seen unfairly as something less than political prisoners because they have been charged with corruption.

He said Martinez was being held in isolation at a military intelligence headquarters in Caracas and had been repeatedly denied visits from his family doctors, leading to depression that had worsened after he became sick with kidney problems a few weeks ago.

"It's as if the PDVSA prisoners don't exist," said Ramirez, who has been living in exile since resigning as Venezuela's ambassador to the United Nations last year.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us