TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least nine people dead in Ankara train crash
Turkish authorities detained three railway agency employees suspected of negligence over the high-speed train crash in Ankara which killed at least nine people and injured 47 others.
At least nine people dead in Ankara train crash
A Turkish high speed train collided with another locomotive and crashed into an overpass at a train station in Ankara on December 13, 2018. / AA
December 13, 2018

Turkish authorities have detained three state railway agency employees suspected of negligence over a deadly train crash in the capital Ankara, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

The state0run news agency said that the three people were detained on Thursday after the high speed train heading for the city of Konya crashed into a rail engine and hit a pedestrian overpass in Ankara. 

Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said nine people were killed in the deadly accident and 47 others have been injured.

The agency did not immediately provide detail on the detained employees.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports.

Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

It wasn't immediately clear if a signalling problem caused the crash.

Sahin said a technical inspection has begun while NTV television, quoting unnamed officials, said three prosecutors were assigned to investigate.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us