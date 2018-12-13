Turkish authorities have detained three state railway agency employees suspected of negligence over a deadly train crash in the capital Ankara, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

The state0run news agency said that the three people were detained on Thursday after the high speed train heading for the city of Konya crashed into a rail engine and hit a pedestrian overpass in Ankara.

Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said nine people were killed in the deadly accident and 47 others have been injured.

The agency did not immediately provide detail on the detained employees.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports.

Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

It wasn't immediately clear if a signalling problem caused the crash.

Sahin said a technical inspection has begun while NTV television, quoting unnamed officials, said three prosecutors were assigned to investigate.