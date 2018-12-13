TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terror attack kills 1 Turkish soldier in Syria's Afrin
One Turkish soldier was killed Thursday after YPG terrorists opened fire on Turkish Armed Forces in Syria's northwestern Afrin, the Defence Ministry said Thursday.
PKK/YPG terror attack kills 1 Turkish soldier in Syria's Afrin
A statement by the ministry said the attack was carried out from Tal Rifaat city, and Turkish military immediately retaliated. / AA
December 13, 2018

A Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's northwestern Afrin on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on Turkish forces.

The attack was carried out from Tal Rifaat city and Turkish military immediately retaliated.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that Turkey would be launching a military operation in a few days, targeting a border region east of the Euphrates river which is held by YPG terrorists.

"We will start the operation to clear the east of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," Erdogan said.

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the US has backed the YPG, Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.  

Ankara has recently repeatedly voiced frustration about what it says are delays in the implementation of a deal with the US to clear the YPG from the town of Manbij, just west of the Euphrates.

The PKK terror group is also active in northern Iraq. It uses the Sinjar region, which connects Iraq-Syria logistical lines, to transport terrorists and weapons to Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK,  listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us