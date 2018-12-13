WORLD
Man gets nine years in prison for sexually assaulting woman on plane
Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit.
December 13, 2018

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman on an overnight flight in January.

The 23-year-old victim says he unzipped her pants, unbuttoned her shirt and molested her with his hands while she slept.

Investigators say Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Ramamoorthy is a native of India. He came to the US on a work visa in 2015 and will be deported after the prison term.

SOURCE:AP
