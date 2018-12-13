WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Senate passes resolution ending support for the Yemen war
The US Senate has passed a resolution to end US assistance to the bombing of Yemen.
US Senate passes resolution ending support for the Yemen war
US Senate passes resolution ending support for the Yemen war
December 13, 2018

The Senate voted Thursday to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen in a rebuke to Saudi Arabia, a long-time American ally.

The resolution was passed in the chamber 56-41.

The bill was co-sponsored by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. It gained renewed momentum following Saudi Arabia's murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It faced stiff opposition from top Republicans including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said it went too far and advised lawmakers to not "pick a fight" with the executive branch.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports from Washington. 

The Saudi-led campaign in Yemen has devastated the country's infrastructure, including its health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.

The bill needs to pass through both the Senate and House of Representatives in order to make its way to Trump's desk where it is unlikely to be signed into law.

However, it is unlikely to be taken up in the House due to a provision passed in the chamber on Wednesday.

Trump and his top officials have denied any role for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing, despite bipartisan demands on Capitol Hill that MBS be held responsible.

The Saudi-led campaign in Yemen has devastated the country's infrastructure, including its health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times.

The bill needs to pass through both the Senate and House of Representatives in order to make its way to Trump's desk where it is unlikely to be signed into law.

However, it is unlikely to be taken up in the House due to a provision passed in the chamber on Wednesday.

Trump and his top officials have denied any role for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing, despite bipartisan demands on Capitol Hill that MBS be held responsible.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us