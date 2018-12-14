TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Audio tapes suggest close MBS aides involved in Khashoggi killing - Erdogan
Turkish president says that Jamal Khashoggi's killing is not something to be put aside, and the subject is clear in all aspects.
Audio tapes suggest close MBS aides involved in Khashoggi killing - Erdogan
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. / AFP Archive
December 14, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday came out strongly against those he believes are responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Addressing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member/observer states judicial conference at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Erdogan said voice recordings indicate that those closest to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assumed an active role in the murder.

Erdogan said, "Saudi prosecutor did not share any information or evidence with his Istanbul counterpart about the Jamal Khashoggi case because the perpetrator is obvious."

He said that Khashoggi's killing was not something to put aside, and the subject is clear in all aspects.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged he was killed inside the diplomatic building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

In back-to-back votes against Saudi Arabia, the US Senate on Thursday delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the journalist's death and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

The US Senate voted on two resolutions, one recommending that Washington end its assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen and the other holding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us