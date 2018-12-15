WORLD
2 MIN READ
US federal judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional
US District Judge in Texas Reed O'Connor rules the Affordable Care Act is "invalid", a decision hailed by US President Trump and likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.
US federal judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional
People protesting Trump administration policies that threaten the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. / AP Archive
December 15, 2018

A federal judge in Texas has ruled the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, "invalid" on the eve of the sign-up deadline for coverage next year.

In a 55-page opinion, US District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled on Friday that last year's tax cut bill knocked the constitutional foundation from under Obamacare by eliminating a penalty for not having coverage.

Supporters of the law immediately said they would appeal.

The White House applauded O'Connor's ruling, but said the law remains in place while appeals proceed. President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress should pass a new law.

"Once again, the president calls on Congress to replace Obamacare and act to protect people with preexisting conditions and provide Americans with quality affordable healthcare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

'Individual mandate'

Twenty Republican-led states brought the lawsuit. 

After Trump ordered the Justice Department to stop defending the health law, a coalition of ACA-supporting states took up the defence.

O'Connor is a conservative Republican appointee who previously blocked other Obama-era policies.

In June, the Justice Department declared the healthcare law's "individual mandate" unconstitutional in federal court. The decision was a break with a long-standing executive branch practice of defending existing statutes in court.

A year ago, Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax bill that included a provision eliminating the individual mandate.

About 11.8 million consumers nationwide enrolled in 2018 Obamacare exchange plans, according to the US government's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us