The US military says it has killed eight members of the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike south of Somalia's capital.

The US Africa Command statement says the airstrike occurred on Saturday near Gandarshe, a coastal community.

The statement says no civilians were involved.

The US military has carried out at least 40 airstrikes this year against the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab, Africa's most active militant group.

It controls parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

The US airstrikes have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation.

Airstrikes also target a small presence of fighters linked to Daesh.