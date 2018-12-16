WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wickremesinghe reinstated as Sri Lanka's PM
Ousted in October, Ranil Wickremesinghe returns as the island country's PM a day after disputed premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, ending a 51-day political crisis in the country.
Wickremesinghe reinstated as Sri Lanka's PM
Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked him on October 26. / Reuters Archive
December 16, 2018

Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday, a legislator said, ending a 51-day political crisis in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked him on October 26 and triggered a power struggle that brought the country's government to a standstill.

Legislator Harsha de Silva, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, tweeted a photo from the president's office where Wickremesinghe took his oath.

This should help achieve parliamentary approval for a temporary budget that is required by January 1.

Wickremesinghe's comeback is an embarrassment for President Sirisena, who replaced him with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa following differences over policymaking and other issues.

However, Rajapaksa failed to win a parliamentary majority and resigned on Saturdayas a government shutdown loomed.

Political crisis

The South Asian island country's parliament voted to cut the budget for Rajapaksa and his ministers after Sirisena refused to accept no-confidence votes against Rajapaksa, saying that due process was not followed.

Parliament has already passed a confidence vote in Wickremesinghe while it sought his reinstatement as prime minister to defuse a constitutional crisis.

On Friday, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court rejected Rajapaksa's bid for an injunction against a lower court's order that barred him and his Cabinet from performing their roles.

Many foreign countries refused to recognise Rajapaksa's government. 

Credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Sri Lanka, citing refinancing risks and an uncertain policy outlook.

Sirisena came to power in 2015 on a pledge to uphold democracy and stamp out corruption. 

However, his popularity has been hit by a crisis many say he triggered because of personal differences with Wickremesinghe.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us