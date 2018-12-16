Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday, a legislator said, ending a 51-day political crisis in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked him on October 26 and triggered a power struggle that brought the country's government to a standstill.

Legislator Harsha de Silva, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, tweeted a photo from the president's office where Wickremesinghe took his oath.

This should help achieve parliamentary approval for a temporary budget that is required by January 1.

Wickremesinghe's comeback is an embarrassment for President Sirisena, who replaced him with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa following differences over policymaking and other issues.

However, Rajapaksa failed to win a parliamentary majority and resigned on Saturdayas a government shutdown loomed.

Political crisis

The South Asian island country's parliament voted to cut the budget for Rajapaksa and his ministers after Sirisena refused to accept no-confidence votes against Rajapaksa, saying that due process was not followed.

Parliament has already passed a confidence vote in Wickremesinghe while it sought his reinstatement as prime minister to defuse a constitutional crisis.

On Friday, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court rejected Rajapaksa's bid for an injunction against a lower court's order that barred him and his Cabinet from performing their roles.

Many foreign countries refused to recognise Rajapaksa's government.

Credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's downgraded Sri Lanka, citing refinancing risks and an uncertain policy outlook.

Sirisena came to power in 2015 on a pledge to uphold democracy and stamp out corruption.

However, his popularity has been hit by a crisis many say he triggered because of personal differences with Wickremesinghe.