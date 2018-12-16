WORLD
Lebanese take to the streets to protest political stalemate
Wearing red scarves and raising red flags, protesters complained about deepening political crisis, corruption, poor public services and spiraling public debt that is more than 150 percent of GDP.
Lebanese demonstrators chant slogans during a demonstration against the country's political and economic situation on December 16, 2018, in the capital Beirut. / AFP
December 16, 2018

Hundreds of Lebanese have taken to the streets to protest against a political stalemate that has prevented the formation of a new government seven months after elections.

Sunday's protests in Beirut were organised by the Communist Party but drew others frustrated by the country's deepening political and economic crisis.

Wearing red scarves and raising red flags, protesters complained about corruption, poor public services and spiraling public debt that is more than 150 percent of GDP.

One banner reads: "Off to the streets: enough talk. " Protester Osama Assad said failure to form the government only "doubles the risks." Hanna Gharib, of the Communist Party, said the protests would escalate.

Lebanon's political factions are deeply divided over the war in neighboring Syria and other issues.

The election, the first to be held in nine years, was marked by a lower turnout than before, reflecting voter frustration over endemic corruption and a stagnant economy. 

The results saw Saudi-backed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement sustaining losses and Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies scoring significant gains.

SOURCE:AP
