Syria's war has orphaned over a million children with many of them living in orphanages run by local and international charities.

Many of these orphans are struggling to cope with the worst memories they have of fighting and deaths.

Hussien, 12, from northern Aleppo province, remembers an air strike that killed his mother, and father over a month later.

"Both my mother and my father were critically wounded in that air strike," he said.

"My mother died immediately and my father was taken to a hospital, he left the hospital in good health, but 40 days later he died from his wounds."

TRT World’s Alaattin Kilic reports from an orphanage in the Syrian city of Azaz.