The United States military's Africa Command says that it has carried out six air strikes in the Gandarshe area of Somalia which killed at least 62 Al Shabab terrorists.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US military said it carried out four strikes on December 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on December 16 which killed 28.

It said all strikes were in the Gandarshe coast area south of the capital, adding that no civilians were injured or killed.

The US military statement said all six strikes were carried out in close coordination with Somalia's government.

It said the air strikes were conducted to prevent Al Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks.

US forces are in Somalia supporting a UN-backed government against Al Shabab, which lost control of most of the country's towns and cities after withdrawing from the capital Mogadishu in 2011.