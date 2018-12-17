WORLD
3 MIN READ
Opposition lawmakers ejected from Hungary state TV after protest
Two opposition politicians, who planned to to read out a petition, removed from state broadcaster MTVA building in Budapest amid protests against a new labour law.
Opposition lawmakers ejected from Hungary state TV after protest
Police forces stand guard outside the headquarters of the Hungarian state television during a protest against a proposed new labour law, billed as the "slave law", in Budapest, Hungary, December 16, 2018. / Reuters
December 17, 2018

Security guards ejected two independent lawmakers from Hungary's state television building on Monday after they tried to read out a petition, a day after police used tear gas against pro-democracy protesters in capital Budapest.

The two lawmakers were among about a dozen members of parliament who spent the night in the state television building, in a continuation of their demonstration against the policies of Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Withdrawal of new labour law sought

The petition reiterated the demands of Sunday's protesters, which included a call for the withdrawal of a new labour law, for independent public media and courts and for Hungary to join the European Union's prosecutors office.

Independent lawmaker Bernadett Szel posted video footage on her Facebook page that showed the security guards tussling with her fellow-MP Akos Hadhazy and throwing him out of the building. Szel said she had also been ejected.

"We wanted to have our petition read out," she said in the video.

Other lawmakers were continuing their protest at the building.

'Merry Xmas Mr Prime Minister'

On Sunday, some 10,000 protesters took part in a march dubbed "Merry Xmas Mr. Prime Minister", the fourth and largest such rally in a week against what they see as the increasingly authoritarian rule of Orban.

The march was largely peaceful until police fired tear gas at protesters jostling outside the TV station late at night.

On Saturday, Orban's ruling Fidesz party said "criminals" were behind what it described as "street riots" and it accused Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros of stoking the protests.

Soros is a strong critic of Orban but says the accusations made against him are lies intended to create a false external enemy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us