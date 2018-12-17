WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey to launch east of Euphrates operation "any moment now" - Erdogan
The anti-terror operation to the east of the Euphrates River follows two successful cross-border Turkish operations into Syria. Both were meant to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.
Turkey to launch east of Euphrates operation "any moment now" - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul, Turkey. (December 16, 2018) / Reuters
December 17, 2018

Turkey may begin its new military operation in Syria at "any moment now," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that US President Donald Trump had given a positive response to Turkey's plans for an operation east of the Euphrates River.

"We can start our operation any moment now in the Syrian territory at any place especially along the 500-kilometre border, without harming the US soldiers," Erdogan said at a rally in the Turkish city of Konya. 

"Turkey will do what is necessary regarding terror corridors east of Euphrates River. If they do not leave, we'll remove them. Because they are disturbing us," he added.

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the US has backed the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.  

Ankara has repeatedly voiced frustration about what it says are delays in the implementation of a deal with the US to clear the YPG from the town of Manbij, just west of the Euphrates.

The anti-terror operation to the east of the Euphrates, which Turkey's leadership has been suggesting for months, follows two cross-border Turkish operations into Syria – Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch – which were launched to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

More than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since the PKK launched its violent terror campaign in Turkey in 1984.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us