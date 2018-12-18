TRT World has gained access to exclusive footage showing the YPG terror group digging trenches in northern Syria close to the border with Turkey.

The pictures show the YPG building concrete tunnels in Ayn al Arab, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

It follows the announcement that Turkish forces are due to launch a new military offensive against the terror group.

Trenches were also used by the YPG in Afrin during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch early this year.

Truck mixers and caterpillars were used to build the concrete tunnels.

Ayn al Arab is located right across Syria's border with Turkey and has been controlled by the YPG since 2012.

Ankara and Washington have long been at odds over Syria policy, where the US has backed the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Turkey and the US.

Ankara has repeatedly voiced frustration about what it says are delays in the implementation of a deal with the US to clear the YPG from the town of Manbij, just west of the Euphrates.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more details.

The anti-terror operation to the east of the Euphrates, which Turkey's leadership has been suggesting for months, follows two cross-border Turkish operations into Syria – Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch – which were launched to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

More than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed since the PKK launched its violent terror campaign in Turkey in 1984.