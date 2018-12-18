A ceasefire that took effect in Yemen's Hudaida on Tuesday, appears to be holding.

The UN-brokered truce came into effect overnight. Observers said there were some skirmishes early on, which have now subsided, bringing an uneasy calm to the port city.

The deal was announced last Thursday during peace talks in Sweden between the warring sides. Agreements reached included an "immediate ceasefire" in Hudaida.

The war in Yemen pits Iran-linked Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government-in-exile. Houthis control Hudaida, which is a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid.

An official in the Saudi-led coalition said that details on implementing the truce deal "were not clear at the beginning." But he said the coalition "has no intention of violating the agreement ... unless the Houthis violate and dishonour it."

UN Security Council

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution that asks UN chief Antonio Guterres to submit proposals by the end of the month on how to monitor the ceasefire.

Britain circulated the draft resolution to back the deal to the 15-member Security Council on Monday.

It was not clear when it would be put to a vote. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.

The draft asks Guterres to submit proposals on “how the United Nations will support the Stockholm Agreement as requested by the parties, including, but not limited to, monitoring operations for the ceasefire and mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hudaida and the ports of Hudaida, Salif and Ras Issa.”

It also wants to know how the United Nations will play a leading role in supporting Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation in the management of, and inspections at, the ports of Hudaida, Salif and Ras Issa and how the United Nations will strengthen its presence in those areas.

The Houthis control most towns and cities, including the capital Sanaa, from where they ousted President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014, forcing him into exile in Saudi Arabia and prompting the Saudi-led military intervention.

The government is now based in the southern port of Aden.

Humanitarian aid

The conflict has pushed Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, to the verge of famine, and millions of people rely on food aid.

More than 80% of Yemen’s imports used to come through Hudaida port, but that has slowed to a trickle.

The draft resolution “calls on all parties to the conflict to take further steps to facilitate the unhindered flow of commercial and humanitarian supplies including food, fuel, medicine and other essential imports and humanitarian personnel into and across the country.”