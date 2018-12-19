Yemen's warring parties have traded accusations of breaching a ceasefire in Hudaida that was mediated by the United Nations to avert a full-scale assault on a port city vital for food and aid supplies, and pave the way for peace negotiations.

Residents reported shelling late on Tuesday, the first day of the truce, for nearly one hour on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Houthi-held Red Sea city, a lifeline for millions.

It was calm early on Wednesday.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

Ceasefire breach

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV accused Saudi-led coalition forces of breaching the truce by shelling several sites, including areas east of the airport.

The United Arab Emirates news agency WAM quoted a Yemeni source as saying the Houthis fired mortar bombs and rockets at the May 22 hospital in eastern suburbs.

Hudaida, the main port used to feed Yemen’s 30 million people, has been the focus of fighting this year, raising global fears that a full-scale assault could cut off supplies to 15.9 million people.

Western nations have pressed the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to end the nearly four-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The alliance, which receives arms and intelligence from the West, intervened in the war in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which was ousted from the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 by the Houthis, who control most towns and cities in Yemen.

Coalition-backed Yemeni forces have massed on the outskirts of Hudaida to try to seize the port and weaken the Houthi group by cutting off its main supply line.

The truce, the first significant breakthrough in peace efforts in five years, was part of confidence-building steps to pave the way for a wider truce in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country and a framework for political negotiations.

Troops withdrawal

The United Nations is due to convene the Iran-aligned Houthi group and the Saudi-back government by video link on Wednesday to discuss a troop withdrawal from Hudaida city and three ports under the truce deal agreed at UN-led talks in Sweden last week, the first in more than two years.

Under the deal, international monitors would be deployed in Hudaida and all armed forces would pull back completely within 21 days of the start of the ceasefire.

The UN video conference will be the first meeting of the Redeployment Coordination Committee that would oversee the ceasefire and troop withdrawal. It includes three military and security representatives from both sides.

The committee will be chaired by retired Dutch Major General Patrick Cammaert who is expected to travel from New York later this week to Yemen with a team.

The UN Security Council is considering a resolution to ask UN chief Antonio Guterres to submit proposals by the end of the month on how to monitor the ceasefire and redeployment of forces.