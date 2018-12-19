WORLD
3 MIN READ
Third Canadian detained in China
A Canadian newspaper is reporting that a third Canadian has been detained in China. Previously, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were detained. The detentions came after Canadian police arrested Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Third Canadian detained in China
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, at a regular news conference in Beijing, China on January 6, 2016. / Reuters
December 19, 2018

A third Canadian citizen has been detained in China, a Canadian newspaper reported on Wednesday, amid a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Chinese telecoms executive.

Canada's foreign ministry said it was "aware of a Canadian citizen" having been detained, according to the National Post, which cited a ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not provide further details and did not suggest that the detention was linked to the arrest on December 1 of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the report said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing that she had "not heard" about the reported detention.

The recent detention of two Canadians has raised questions whether Beijing is holding them in retaliation for Meng's arrest, though no link has officially been made between the cases.

Meng was released on bail last week in Vancouver pending a US extradition hearing on US fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings Huawei is alleged to have had with Iran.

National security concerns 

China has accused the other detainees – former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor – of activities "that endanger China's national security."

They were both detained on December 10.

Kovrig is a Hong Kong-based senior adviser at the International Crisis Group think tank, while Spavor facilitates trips to North Korea and helped former NBA star Dennis Rodman travel to the neighbouring country.

Beijing has threatened Canada with "grave consequences" if Meng is not freed and Chinese state-run media have criticised the arrest, saying it was politically motivated.

Ottawa has repeatedly said the arrest was not political but rather a judicial process in keeping with an extradition treaty Ottawa has with Washington.

But despite escalating tensions between the two countries, the Canadian embassy in China does not seem to be holding back.

On Tuesday it posted a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Charter 08, a widely circulated online petition that called for political reform in China, on Chinese social media.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died last year from liver cancer while in police custody, was arrested after co-authoring the petition, which urged protection of basic human rights and the reform of China's one-party system. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us