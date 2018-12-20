WORLD
Palestinians push Israel to return bodies of their relatives
Israel has been holding the bodies of more than 250 Palestinians, some of them for more than a decade.
Ahmad al Jabari is one of the fathers who have been demanding the release of the remains of their children but Israel has refused. / TRTWorld
December 20, 2018

Palestinians whose family members have been killed by Israeli forces are demanding that Israel release their bodies and return them to their families.

Israel has been holding the bodies of more than 250 Palestinians, some of them for more than a decade. 

Without the return of their remains, their families are unable to proceed with formal burials.

"We are here demanding the dignified and respectful return of our children's bodies," says Ahmad al Jabari, a father who wants to bury his son. Israel has refused to release his body.

