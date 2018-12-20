WORLD
Turkey 'intensely' preparing for new operation east of Euphrates
Speaking during his visit to Turkish forces in Qatar's capital Doha, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says “Every measure was taken in order not to harm any civilians" during operations in Iraq's Sinjar and Mount Karajak regions.
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said terrorists will be buried in the trenches they are digging in Manbij and east of the Euphrates River. / AA Archive
December 20, 2018

Turkey is preparing “intensely” for a counter-terrorist military operation in Manbij and parts of Syria east of the Euphrates River, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday. 

Speaking during his visit to Turkish forces in Qatar's capital Doha, Hulusi Akar said: “We have Manbij and east of the Euphrates ahead of us right now. We’re working intensely in this regard.”

Terrorists are said to be “digging some trenches and tunnels in Manbij and east of the Euphrates. Whatever they dig, trenches or tunnels … when the time comes they will be buried in the trenches that they dig. Of this there should be no doubt.” 

“We are following developments closely. Operational and intelligence units of the Turkish Republic have been making every kind of effort that they can and continuing to work night and day to discharge their duties in the best way.”

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a counter-terrorist operation could begin "at any moment" east of the Euphrates River, stressing that Turkey would never allow a “terror corridor” to be established along its border.

Operation in Iraq

On the terrorist PKK presence in northern Iraq, Akar also said: “In this regard, an air operation was carried out in both the regions of Sinjar and Mount Karajak.”

“Every measure was taken in order not to harm any civilians there. Thank God the terrorists there were neutralized without harming any civilians or innocents,” Akar added. 

Last week, the Turkish Armed Forces dealt a heavy blow to the PKK terror group in Iraq's Sinjar and Mount Karajak regions.

The defense minister also reiterated that Sinjar “would never become a second Qandil,” referring to Iraq's Mount Qandil region, located near the Turkish border, where the terrorist PKK has its main base.

“We’ve done whatever we can do on this and will continue to do so. We will never allow this to happen,” he added. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

The PYD – the target of Turkey's possible new counter-terrorist operation – is the PKK's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
