In May, the US moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after formally recognising it as the capital of Israel.

That move was ordered by President Donald Trump in a reversal of decades of US policy.

East Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory by the United Nations and Palestinians see it as their future capital.

For many people, Trump's decision significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the conflict, and the hope of a future peace deal.

Fatih Yavuz reports from the occupied territory.

Israeli troops had killed at least 58 Palestinians along the Gaza border, as demonstrators streamed to the frontier as the United States carried out the opening ceremony of its embassy in Jerusalem.

Amid deadly clashes, President Donald Trump's top aides and supporters are celebrating the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were leading the ceremonies.