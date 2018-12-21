WORLD
Nepal bus crash kills at least 21
Police say another 15 people were hurt when a bus on educational tour plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.
Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. / TRTWorld
December 21, 2018

A bus carrying college students and teachers drove off a highway in a mountainous area, leaving 21 people dead and 15 injured, police said on Friday.

The passengers were returning from an educational tour when the bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.

Rescue operations were difficult because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Poor roads 

Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

