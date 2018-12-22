More than 150,000 people have left Bosnia and Herzegovina during the past four years.

It's the educated and most skilled people who chose to leave which is damaging the country's 3.5 million population.

The World Economic Forum has ranked Bosnia 135th out of 137 countries in its Global Competitiveness Report for "capacity to retain talent".

Most of the locals think the country can not offer any opportunities and leaving is the only hope.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Bosnia.