WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bosnia's population shrinking as educated youth sees no future
The young post-war generation says Bosnia's political leaders are failing to offer hope or a future to them and it's the country' educated and most skilled people who chose to leave which is damaging the country's 3.5 million population.
Bosnia's population shrinking as educated youth sees no future
Migrants attempt to illegally cross the border into Croatia on the Pljesevica Mountain near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 19, 2018. / AFP Archive
December 22, 2018

More than 150,000 people have left Bosnia and Herzegovina during the past four years. 

It's the educated and most skilled people who chose to leave which is damaging the country's 3.5 million population. 

The World Economic Forum has ranked Bosnia 135th out of 137 countries in its Global Competitiveness Report for "capacity to retain talent". 

Most of the locals think the country can not offer any opportunities and leaving is the only hope.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Bosnia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us