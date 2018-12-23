Populist parties continue to gain ground in Europe as the financial crisis, concern over migration and frustration with institutions and governing elites continue to provide fertile ground for parties promising to transform politics.

Populists are represented in government in eleven European countries while 170 million people live in places where populists serve in the cabinet.

Of the 751 seats in today's EU parliament, 151 are already occupied by politicians from parties that want radical reform in the EU.

At the end of May 2019 Europe's populist forces will receive a test at the ballot boxes. Millions of European voters from the 27 remaining EU states without the UK will elect their representatives to the European parliament.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.