TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Police arrest 22 FETO suspects in western Turkey
Turkish police arrested the suspects in safehouses in the city of Bursa seizing fake ID cards, and money hidden inside cooking pots.
Police arrest 22 FETO suspects in western Turkey
The suspects were caught in Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) safehouses in the western province of Bursa, said the sources. / AA
December 24, 2018

Turkish police on Monday arrested 22 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, according to police sources.

The suspects were caught in alledged FETO safehouses in the western province of Bursa, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

Among them were a fugitive prosecutor and so-called “imams” from the group's police and military infiltration.

Tried to hide evidence

During the operations, the suspects tried to throw out their cell phones, data cards, and flash disks, said the source.

Police also seized fake ID cards and money hidden inside cooking pots.

In addition, many books by Fetullah Gulen, the terror group's leader, were found.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us