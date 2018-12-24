TÜRKİYE
US delegation to visit Turkey to discuss withdrawal - Turkish presidency
Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says a US military delegation is visiting Turkey to discuss US President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria.
Turhish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin briefs reporters in the capital Ankara after a Cabinet meeting in December 24, 2018. / AA
December 24, 2018

Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday that a US delegation would visit Turkey this week to discuss the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. 

Last week, US President DonaldTrump announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria.

Reports have suggested US forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.

Trump's decision to pull out of Syria was followed by resignations from US Defense Secretary James Mattis and special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh, Brett Mcgurk.

The withdrawal comes ahead of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria against the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Turkish presidential spokesman described as “historic” the December14 telephone call between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump that led to Washington’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria. 

No need for PYD/YPG to fight Daesh

Kalin said the US decision came as a result of the Turkish president’s convincing arguments over the phone with Trump. 

He said that Erdogan told Trump “loud and clear” that Turkey and the US do not need PYD/YPG terror group to fight Daesh.

Turkish soldiers are to remain in Syria’s Idlib for security and stability of the region, the presidential aide added. 

“There is no step back, weakness, halt, or slowdown in the fight against Daesh terror group,” Kalin added.

During the last week's phone call, Erdogan and Trump also agreed on the need for more effective coordination over the war-torn country.

