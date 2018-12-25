WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE releases first pictures of 'runaway' princess
The United Arab Emirates has released photos of a daughter of Dubai's ruler after friends and supporters say she was forcibly returned to Dubai after fleeing months earlier.
UAE releases first pictures of 'runaway' princess
The UAE government says Sheikha Latifa met with Mary Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Dec. 15 at the family's request. (December 24, 2018) / AFP
December 25, 2018

The UAE released Monday the first photos of a runaway princess since her attempted escape from the emirate months ago, as it sought to confirm she is at home with family.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has not been seen publicly since she was allegedly captured at sea in March as she attempted to flee the United Arab Emirates.

Months after rights groups urged Dubai to reveal Sheikha Latifa's whereabouts, the UAE released pictures appearing to show her at home with former Irish president Mary Robinson.

"At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson...met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai," the foreign ministry said in a statement published by the state-run WAM news agency.

"During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that H.H. Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires."

It was not immediately possible to confirm details of the meeting with a spokesperson for Robinson, who served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002.

Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, appeared in a YouTube video in March in which she announced she was about to flee.

The video, in which she said she was leaving because of restrictions imposed on her family, was distributed after it became clear that her attempt to get away had failed.

Accounts by people involved in the escape attempt said that Sheikha Latifa fled first to Oman, before boarding a yacht which was surrounded by the Indian navy and then towed back to the UAE.

A source close to the Dubai government told AFP in April the princess had been "brought back" to Dubai.

The UAE said Monday its announcement "rebuts false allegations and provided evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai."

The foreign ministry said the statement was initially delivered on Friday to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Following Sheikha Latifa's disappearance, the UK-based advocacy group Detained in Dubai took up her case and alerted the UN human rights commission.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us