Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case
Tokyo District Court says Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, will be released on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail.
This picture taken on December 21, 2018 shows pedestrians looking at a television news program featuring former former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly in Tokyo. / AFP Archive
December 25, 2018

A Japanese court has approved a bail request for Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo District Court said Tuesday that the American Kelly will be released on $635,600 (70 million yen) bail. His release could come before the end of the day.

Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million (5 billion yen) in 2011-2015.

Kelly's Japanese lawyer sought bail after the court dismissed prosecutors' request for more detention.

Charges for their underreporting allegation in more recent years are pending.

Ghosn, also facing breach of trust allegations, would be detained at least until January 1.

SOURCE:AP
