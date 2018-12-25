WORLD
2 MIN READ
Amnesty says 37 people killed during anti-government protests in Sudan
The demonstrations are the biggest in several years against Bashir's 29-year rule, with protesters enraged over inflation, shortages of basic goods and a cash crisis.
Amnesty says 37 people killed during anti-government protests in Sudan
Sudanese authorities have shuttered schools and declared states of emergency and curfews in several states. (December 24, 2018) / AP
December 25, 2018

Amnesty International says it has "credible reports" that Sudanese police have killed 37 protesters in clashes during anti-government demonstrations that erupted last week across much of the country.

In a statement late Monday, the London-based rights group said the use of lethal force by security forces against unarmed protesters was "extremely troubling" given that more protests were planned Tuesday.

A coalition of independent professional unions has called for a march on the presidential palace in Khartoum later Tuesday to submit a petition demanding that longtime autocrat Omar Bashir step down.

Two of Sudan's largest political parties called on their supporters to take part.

The protests began last Wednesday, initially over rising prices and shortages of food and fuel, but later escalated into calls for Bashir to go.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us