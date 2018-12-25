WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests in Tunisia after journalist sets himself on fire
Journalist Abderrak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in the struggling provincial city of Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt.
Protests in Tunisia after journalist sets himself on fire
The latest incident is reminiscent of the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouaziz eight years ago, which sparked uprisings that toppled autocrats in the region. / AP Archive
December 25, 2018

The death of a Tunisian journalist who set himself on fire to protest economic problems in the North African nation has prompted a protest that led to clashes with police.

Journalist Abderrak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in the struggling provincial city of Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt. He expressed frustration at unemployment and unfulfilled promises of Tunisia's 2011 Arab uprising.

Authorities said Zorgui died of his injuries Monday soon after being taken to the hospital.

His actions prompted a protest Monday night in Kasserine that degenerated into violence, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked roads and threw stones. Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag said Tuesday that several people were injured and several arrested.

Another protest is planned Tuesday in Tunis, the capital.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us