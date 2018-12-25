MARJAYOUN, Lebanon — South of the Litani river is a picturesque patch speckled with oranges and lined with thick olive groves.

In contrast with the view, the photos of Hezbollah fighters who died in the Syrian war, hang off every second electric pole.

The dead are hailed as martyrs to build up the morale of Hezbollah’s force. Those who survived have returned battle hardened- on the guard, in the waiting to take on their arch-enemy Israel, when ever they are called upon.

Israel has been obsessed with them. It focussed on Hezbollah in Syria, attacking their assets routinely. As the Syrian war nears an end, Israel seems to be reverting its attention back to the homeland of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Earlier this month, the Israelis launched ‘Operation Northern Shield’ to expose what it called ‘Hezbollah’s terror tunnels.’ The Israeli defense forces started to excavate the tunnels allegedly crossing into their territory and claimed to have found four. The UN peacekeepers confirmed their presence and said that two of these in fact crossed the blue line which demarcates the border.

In Israel it became a political issue. The opposition questioned if Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an instance of violation of Israeli sovereignty to make gains in the upcoming elections. The inhabitants of south Lebanon though reacted very differently. They felt the chill, apprehensive that the theatre of war was now more likely to move from Syria back to Lebanon.

As I toured the area, the people asked: Is Israel’s latest manoeuvre a sign of a bigger, messier conflict to follow? Will the hard obtained and managed peace over the last twelve years, endure?

People's concerns

Lebanese are worried that Israel’s tunnels operation could shake up the peace:

Taking a stroll in their neighbourhood in Marjayoun bordering Israel, Reyan and Sada told TRT World that the tunnels operation has disturbed the peace and revived the memories of the 34 day war in 2006, which the girls lived through.

Reyan witnessed Israeli shells land in the courtyard of her house while she hid under the bed with her sisters. Pointing to her house, she said, “This was all gone. We had to rebuild it.” She was barely five in 2006 and yet remembered the days vividly. “We did not eat, we only prayed. We were so scared, we had to leave the country.”

Since that war, there has been relative peace, barring heated exchanges over a few trees on the blue line and meandering sheep. A few weeks ago, Reyan and Sada heard about the tunnels operation, a more serious occurrence on the border near their homes, and said that it has made them anxious of what it could lead to.

“The Israelis say we do not want peace but they are the ones always looking for excuses to break it,” Reyan said.

Sada spoke in a similar tone. She said that while no one has called for war, the Israelis have always used pretexts such as the current one to start a war. Sada’s fears are backed by a long history of violent exchanges. Among them, the Litani operation in 1978, the Israeli invasion in the 80s and the 2006 war. Although both sides have blamed the other for causing the conflict.

“This tunnel operation can not be for the better. They want to fight, I think,” Sada said.

As in 2006, the girls said that they are banking on Hezbollah to drive out Israel, if another conflict unfolds.

“They protected us in 2006,” Reyan said. “Without them, we would have been defeated,” added Sada.

South Lebanon is packed with Hezbollah’s fans. Any Israeli move, only strengthens the armed group.

Ghassan Eid lives a few minutes walk from the Fatima gate on the border. He said that while he is not aware of Hezbollah digging tunnels into Israel, he would back them even if they had.

“The Israelis can do anything and no one says a word but if Hezbollah digs tunnels, there is a problem, “ he said.

Ghassan was alluding to America’s role. He accused the world power of being unfair and unconcerned about the plight of the Lebanese and for only giving weight to Israel’s allegations. He spoke about the occasions - over 1400 this year - when Israel violated Lebanese sovereignty.

Claims and counterclaims

Both Lebanon and Israel base their argument on violation of sovereignty, be it Israeli flights over Lebanese airspace or Hezbollah’s underground activities. While they call the other’s a crime, they forget their own as fair game.

Ghassan complimented Hezbollah for digging tunnels previously to fight Israel and said that had it not been for Hezbollah’s tactics, Lebanon too would be occupied by Israel.

“Yes, there were tunnels in villages in Lebanon to launch surprise attacks on Israel,” he said. “It is an acceptable tactic and in times of war, perhaps it is extended.”

The Lebanese claim that Israel wants to take control of the area south of Litani and expand territorially. The Israelis have said Hezbollah wants to conquer parts of Galilee and drown them in the sea. In an atmosphere filled with such deep-rooted mistrust, slight tensions exacerbate quickly.

For Ghassan, the tunnels serve as a shield against Israel's attempts to take over Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese forces have been on an alert amid an uneasy calm - defined by the absence of war- has prevailed. But the uniformed men across the barbed wire fence are eying each other with uncertainty, holding their weapons tight. Once again, one of the most volatile border in the world, is on an edge.

And despite Israel’s efforts to paint Hezbollah as the barrier to lasting peace, the people of south Lebanon see them as their guardians, the only entity that could fight Israel.

If anything, the tunnels incident has increased the acceptability of Hezbollah among the population of south Lebanon and given currency to their claim of being an effective resistance against Israel.

“Let the Israelis come if they want, we have Hezbollah,” Ghassan said.