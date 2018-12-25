From Syria’s unending woes to Yemen’s peace process, from seeds of truce between the Koreas to increasing internal unrest in the United States, 2018 was a fully-lived year. Let’s hope that 2019 is full of news, but those of a positive nature.

Yemen peace talks ended successfully in December 2018, resulting in a much-sought after truce in the war-ravaged country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism.

The Israeli army continued taking an aggressive stance against Palestinians, which often end with hurting the latter.

Multiple caravans headed north in the Americas, with some migrants ending their journey in Mexico and some in the United States. The road was hard and dangerous, and they were not always welcome at their destination, either.

Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, a few days after this photo was taken. The cold blooded killing sparked global outrage but the Saudi kingdom is yet to take any concrete steps to punish the guilty. Turkey as well as the CIA say the killing was carried out at the behest of someone powerful in the upper echelons of Saudi's power corridors.

France won the World Cup in 2018.

Trump remained an unpopular figure in the United States and overseas, with Londoners even going so far as to constructing an orange Trump-shaped blimp for his arrival in July.

US First Lady Melania Trump stirred up resentment when she wore a jacket that said “I DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back while visiting a center for refugee children in Texas.

Meanwhile in the US a neo-Nazi movement was brewing, even though the white supremacists who made up its ranks called themselves “the alt-right”.

Women in the United States started coming forward with their stories of being sexually assaulted and taken advantage of by men of higher rank and power. The #MeToo movement soon took hold around the world, allowing solidarity between women across all walks of life.

In Thailand, the boys in the soccer team and their coach were rescued without any serious injury much to the joy of their families and the world who was watching.

The Rohingya have started going back to Myanmar albeit reluctantly. Their camps in Bangladesh lack regular amenities and healthcare is virtually nonexistent.

The buyer of a work by street artist Banksy that was partially destroyed moments after it sold has gone through with the purchase, Sotheby's auction house said on October 11, 2018. The painting "Girl with Balloon" was passed through a shredder hidden in the frame just after it went under the hammer for $1.4 million. The modified version has now been certified by Banksy's authentication body Pest Control as a new piece of work in its own right, entitled "Love is in the Bin".