2018 in pictures
WORLD
8 MIN READ
2018 in picturesWith 2018 almost out of the door, TRT World has prepared a brief excursion through the year to refresh your memory, touching upon a few key instances when the world took notice.
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria (March 15, 2018). / Reuters
December 25, 2018

From Syria’s unending woes to Yemen’s peace process, from seeds of truce between the Koreas to increasing internal unrest in the United States, 2018 was a fully-lived year. Let’s hope that 2019 is full of news, but those of a positive nature.

Yemen peace talks ended successfully in December 2018, resulting in a much-sought after truce in the war-ravaged country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit on April 27 after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism.

The Israeli army continued taking an aggressive stance against Palestinians, which often end with hurting the latter. 

Multiple caravans headed north in the Americas, with some migrants ending their journey in Mexico and some in the United States. The road was hard and dangerous, and they were not always welcome at their destination, either.

Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October, a few days after this photo was taken. The cold blooded killing sparked global outrage but the Saudi kingdom is yet to take any concrete steps to punish the guilty. Turkey as well as the CIA say the killing was carried out at the behest of someone powerful in the upper echelons of Saudi's power corridors.

France won the World Cup in 2018.

Trump remained an unpopular figure in the United States and overseas, with Londoners even going so far as to constructing an orange Trump-shaped blimp for his arrival in July.

US First Lady Melania Trump stirred up resentment when she wore a jacket that said “I DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back while visiting a center for refugee children in Texas.

Meanwhile in the US a neo-Nazi movement was brewing, even though the white supremacists who made up its ranks called themselves “the alt-right”.

Women in the United States started coming forward with their stories of being sexually assaulted and taken advantage of by men of higher rank and power. The #MeToo movement soon took hold around the world, allowing solidarity between women across all walks of life.

In Thailand, the boys in the soccer team and their coach were rescued without any serious injury much to the joy of their families and the world who was watching.

The Rohingya have started going back to Myanmar albeit reluctantly. Their camps in Bangladesh lack regular amenities and healthcare is virtually nonexistent.

The buyer of a work by street artist Banksy that was partially destroyed moments after it sold has gone through with the purchase, Sotheby's auction house said on October 11, 2018. The painting "Girl with Balloon" was passed through a shredder hidden in the frame just after it went under the hammer for $1.4 million. The modified version has now been certified by Banksy's authentication body Pest Control as a new piece of work in its own right, entitled "Love is in the Bin".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us