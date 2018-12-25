TÜRKİYE
Turkey-US cooperation to continue over Syria – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that a cross-border operation against the YPG/PKK terrorist group will be carried out soon in northern Syria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his governing AK Party during a meeting at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, on December 25, 2018. / Reuters
December 25, 2018

The US has done its part by deciding to withdraw its troops from Syria and Turkey is continuing to cooperate with President Donald Trump in the war-torn country, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said Turkey is focusing more on the announced US troop withdrawal from Syria than the French president’s statement that French soldiers will stay in the region.

A meeting between President Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump is also expected in the coming days.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan brings more from Washington, DC.

President Erdogan also said that arrangements are being made for a possible meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Syrian issue.

Erdogan has signalled that a cross-border operation against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Syria will happen soon, possibly including areas where US troops are currently present. 

Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.

Trump last week made the surprise announcement that the US would withdraw its troops from Syria. 

His decision followed a phone call with Erdogan in which the two leaders agreed on the need for more effective coordination over the civil war-torn country.

SOURCE:AA
