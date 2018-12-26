WORLD
2 MIN READ
Quake from Mount Etna volcano jolts Sicily, injuring 10
The quake was the strongest in the region after Mount Etna erupted, spewing ash and forcing the temporary closure of Sicilian airspace. A series of tremors followed, but the latest one was the strongest.
Quake from Mount Etna volcano jolts Sicily, injuring 10
The 4.8 magnitude earthquake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna volcano damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened u p cracks on a highway, which was closed for inspection. / AFP
December 26, 2018

A quake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna volcano has jolted eastern Sicily, slightly injuring 10 people and prompting frightened Italian villagers to flee their homes.

Italy's Civil Protection officials said the quake, at 3:19 am (0219 GMT) Wednesday, was part of a swarm of some 1,000 tremors, most of them barely perceptible, that are linked to Etna's ongoing eruption this week.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a highway, which was closed for inspection.

The Italian news agency ANSA said an 80-year-old man was extracted from the rubble of a house.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no fatalities and 10 slight injuries.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us